The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) will release water from Magat Dam in Isabela on Sunday, in anticipation of heavy rains brought by a low pressure area strengthening the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

In a statement, the agency said the National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System (NIA-MARIIS), in coordination with PAGASA, LGU's in the area, Disaster Risk Management Offices, will release at least 200 cubic meters of water tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The amount, however, may increase, depending on the monitored rainfall at the Magat Watershed.

According to NIA, the move is to “maintain safe water level” at the reservoir.

Based on the PAGASA’s monitoring as of 6 a.m., Saturday, August 6, the water level of Magat Dam was at 188.39 meters— which is only 5 meters below its 193-meter spilling level.

Ahead of the water release, the agency advised the public to avoid crossing or staying near affected rivers.

According to PAGASA, the result of LPA enhancing monsoon rains will be felt in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas by Saturday, while Zambales, Bataan, and Mindoro on Sunday.

Meanwhile, intense thunderstorms are expected in Mindanao.

PAGASA also warned that flooding and landslides are highly likely in these areas.