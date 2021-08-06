Filipina photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales. Photo courtesy: National Geographic

Hannah Reyes Morales is a multi-award-winning photojournalist from the Philippines. In a project for the National Geographic entitled 'Living Lullabies,' Morales visited five countries, including the Philippines where she delved deep into critical issues through lullabies. She says the idea for the concept came as she was covering the Duterte Administration's war on drugs.



"When the police would leave and after all the destruction in the late night, I saw that the families would then go back in their homes. And one night, I saw a mom trying to soothe her baby to sleep after a night where the baby's sleep was interrupted by gunshots," shared Morales. "It was a really powerful moment for me because I thought this is really part and parcel of how we make safe for our children, and for our families, and our communities."

Hannah Reyes Morales' photography featured at SOMArts' "Sounds Like Home: Longing and Comfort through Lullabies" exhibit in San Francisco

As a stepmother herself, Morales also wanted to explore maternal instincts and how moms use lullabies. "It's really an exploration of what lullabies means to us in daily life, and how mothers use them really as a tool to help children process situations that have been difficult for them." Morales says that in cultures around the world, these songs that help put children to sleep are an expression of their parents' hopes, fears, and dreams for the future.



Selected images from her Living Lullabies series are part of SOMArts' current exhibition, 'Sounds Like Home: Longing and Comfort through Lullabies.' The exhibit, which features photography, textiles, and other types of media, is open until August 22nd.