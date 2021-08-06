MANILA - The University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday said it is not affiliated with the OCTA Research group, and has never endorsed its studies, as House lawmakers seek a probe into the group's qualifications amid its COVID-19 analyses.

In a statement, UP said while it encourages its alumni to "conduct their research and harness their expertise" for the Filipino people, OCTA Research is separate from the university's research units.

"There is a difference between the endeavors of individual UP researchers and the projects and programs of official UP academic and research units, with the latter bearing the University’s name, symbol, and approval," the statement read.

"Initiatives involving particular UP faculty and research staff members, such as the OCTA Research Team’s polling, research, and consultation activities, have no connection to UP and are not sponsored, endorsed, or organized by the University."

In its website, OCTA Research describes itself as a “polling, research, and consultation firm” that provides “comprehensive, holistic, accurate, rigorous, and insightful data analysis to help our clients in government, the private sector and the NGO community."

Five lawmakers from the House of Representatives this week filed House Resolution No. 2075 to look into the research unit's qualifications and background.

OCTA Research has been providing updates on the country's pandemic situation, as well as political survey results. OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye said the group is composed of 20 experts and analysts.

Lawmakers said they want to ascertain the credentials and background of the research unit, focusing on its “qualifications, research methodologies, partnerships, and composition.”

The group welcomed the probe.

PROTOCOLS

UP said it is "currently taking steps to enhance protocols to protect its name, symbols, colors, and brand in public".

It also welcomed any verification regarding a brand or individual using the university's name.

"Should questions about the UP credentials of individuals and groups arise, UP authorities are ready to verify such credentials should it be necessary."

A quick internet search will also reveal that the university somehow removed any reference of the group in its website, including some of the studies it earlier posted.

A note from July 23 last year read: "The UP-OCTA team is an independent and interdisciplinary research group composed primarily of UP faculty members and alumni."

According to a March 2021 report from an online news website, this sentence was continued by the following:

"...This independent research team also includes contributors from the University of Santo Tomas and Providence College, USA.”

“The findings and recommendations in the report are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of the University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, Providence College, or any of its units.”