Gov't eyes accelerating normalization program of MILF combatants

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members secure Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on the southern island of Mindanao. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP/file

MANILA — The Philippine government is keen on following through and accelerating the normalization program of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants, officials have said, as their decommissioning process resumed.

The phase 3 of the decommissioning is expected to conclude on Aug. 10, a statement from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) read, and they expect 26,145 MILF combatants to have been decommissioned by next week.

Decommissioning is part of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, and would help former combatants have a smooth integration in the mainstream society.

Peace adviser Carlito Galvez said it was important to focus on "accelerating the implementation" of the normalization program's several aspects.

This includes, Galvez said, aspects on socio-economic development, confidence-building, transitional justice, and reconciliation.

“As we know, peace is not just the absence of war or armed conflict. Most importantly, it is establishing – and sustaining – the conditions where long-lasting peace can firmly take root and flourish," he said.

"The key to achieving this vision is our collective efforts in moving forward the Normalization Program and ensuring that it will have a greater impact on the lives of our decommissioned combatants and their families,” he added.

In achieving these, joint peace mechanisms are "crucial," he said, such as the Philippine government and the MILF peace implementing panels and an intergovernmental relations body to address some challenges that Bangsamoro and the national government face.

For his part, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo said completing the decommissioning process shows the government and MILF's strong partnership to "pursue a singular mission of transforming the Bangsamoro."

In a Palace statement, Lagdameo stressed that the socio-economic aspect of the normalization program that Galvez mentioned "will remain a top priority."

“The national government also maintains its dedicated support and commitment to the other aspects of the Normalization Program such as socioeconomic development, security, transitional justice and reconciliation, and confidence-building measures including amnesty," Lagdameo said.

Lagdameo said 5,499 decommissioned combatants have supposedly received cash assistance, while the process of around 35,000 birth certificate applications are underway.

“Indeed, the task of implementing our deliverables is not an easy feat, but through our continued and unified efforts, we will be able to translate them into actual peace dividends that improve the quality of life of the Bangsamoro People," he said.

The Palace official hoped that the partnership with the MILF would continue to be strengthened, saying they would work harder to complete the 4th phase of the normalization program.

“I urge, especially our partners in local government and other stakeholders, that we continue working together towards lasting unity, and build on the confidence and goodwill between us,” he said.

The Inter-Cabinet Cluster Mechanism on Normalization will meet again on Aug. 10, he said, to revisit and tackle the commitments of partner agencies.



