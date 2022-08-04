The University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City. ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) has launched the country's first doctoral program in artificial intelligence (AI).

In a recent Facebook post, the state school said the program aims to produce graduates who are equipped with "a scientific mindset, adequate technical skills and a professional perspective" in expanding the AI field in the country.

The program, under the National Graduate School of Engineering, also focuses on identifying and understanding problems, obtaining a "strong familiarity" with state-of-the-art solutions, formulating novel algorithm and techniques, and deploying "suitably advanced and highly reliable AI systems."

The program offers 3 options for students.

Option A is for those with a bachelor's degree from a related discipline and thesis. The students must complete 62 units, including dissertation units, under the track, according to UP.

Option B is for those who have attained a master's degree from a related discipline without thesis. They are required to complete 38 units.

Option C is for those with a master's degree from a related discipline with thesis. They must also accomplish 38 units.

UP has opened a special admission for Option A, which runs from Aug. to 15. The results will be released on Aug. 18 while classes are scheduled to start on Sept. 5.

Further details are available on the Facebook page of the UP Diliman Artificial Intelligence Program.