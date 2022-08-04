DOH: No need to declare national dengue outbreak yet



MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) does not see the need to declare a national dengue outbreak despite 10 of the 17 regions exceeding their epidemic threshold.

Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said exceeding the epidemic threshold is not the only metric being monitored to determine if an outbreak is already happening.

“The outbreak can always be declared by LGUs. Kapag nag-involve na yan ng probinsiya, regional office. Pag 2 or three regions SOH na ang magde-declare. Sa ngayon hindi pa nakikita ang pangangailangan na magdeclare ng outbreak for dengue. Kailangan tuloy tuloy lang ang pagtutulungan ng ating mga kababayan,” she said.

Dengue cases have reached more than 82,000 from January 1 to July 16 according to data from the Department of Health. This is more than 100% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

Most of the cases were logged in Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and the National Capital Region.

A total of 319 people have succumbed to the illness this year.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said it is also working with communities to curb the proliferation of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

“Isa sa mga programa namin yung misting. Nandun yung group para mag misting sa paligid. at kung may kaso ng dengue, kami din ay iniinform and we do the activity within the appropriate area,” MMDA Director for Health and Environmental Protection Maria Loida Alzona said.

As dengue cases rise along with COVID-19 infections, the DOH advised the public to be vigilant and seek medical attention fast.

“Pag kayo ay nakakaramdam din ng dengue-like symtpoms na medyo kamukha ng COVID, mahalaga pong magpatingin para malaman natin kung ano ang appropriate management natin,” De Guzman said.

