Locsin: Arbitral award helpful in clarifying maritime issues

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, citing the 2016 arbitral award as “most helpful in clarifying maritime issues.”

Addressing Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and ASEAN ministers at the virtual ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference Session with China, Locsin said the award “singles out no one” and “was carefully crafted” that it cannot be used as “a weapon for disputation.”

“A peaceful South China Sea is essential to its protection and sustainable management,” Locsin said.

“Disputes in it should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and in the recent light of the 2016 Arbitral Award which singles out no one, was carefully crafted as to be unusable as a weapon for disputation; and most helpful in clarifying maritime issues," he added.

Locsin pointed out that Scandinavian countries invoke the arbitral award and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan “has said all that needs to be said impartially on this issue.”

Locsin said the Philippines has “tried to make as much progress” in the negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea as the outgoing Country Coordinator for the talks.

Meanwhile, Locsin, in the meeting, defended the quality of vaccines made by China against COVID-19, saying the death toll could have been worse if many countries did not avail of them.

“Furthermore, no country would make a vaccine that is less than optimal considering the speed at which it had to be invented and widely deployed within China itself,” Locsin said.

“No sane country, would invent less than the best vaccine it can and use them to convince others to use it to their hurt. That would be a weapon of mass stupidity.”

Locsin called for the elevation of ASEAN’s relations with China to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, saying “reality demands it” given its big economy and “imperative” role for a global post-pandemic recovery.

On Myanmar, Locsin reiterated his call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, her foreign adviser and other political detainees to pave the way for an effective dialogue among the parties.

He also called for the swift implementation of the “Five-Point Consensus” that was reached by the ASEAN Leaders in April following the coup d’etat.

The consensus called for a stop to violence, a constructive dialogue for a peaceful solution, the appointment of a special envoy of the ASEAN chair who will facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Locsin echoed a call that Myanmar not be excluded from vaccine assistance out of “humanitarian concerns.”

“There is no place for politics where so many lives are at stake,” Locsin said.

“For dialogue amongst involved parties to be effective, we call for the release of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees and her foreign adviser. Constructive dialogue is what the Five-Point Consensus calls for; it can only happen when everyone concerned is at the table,” he added.

“Foremost — Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the body, soul and face of her people. ASEAN’s survival as a credible partner for all, including China, hinges on this. This finally is the test that all in ASEAN feared but we must face it. Can there be ASEAN centrality based on convenience rather than principle? Convenience by definition can never be principled," Locsin also said.

