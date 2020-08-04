P115M para sa laptop? Mga 'katiwalian' sa PhilHealth isinambulat sa Senado

MAYNILA — Isinambulat nitong Martes ng isang opsiyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) ang umano'y mga kadudadudang gawain sa ahensiya, na aprubado pa umano ng matataas na opisyal nito.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado ukol sa mga umano'y katiwalian sa PhilHealth, sinabi ni Alejandro Cabading, isang certified public accountant na parte ng board of directors, na paulit-ulit daw niyang nabuking ang mga kahinahinalang items sa information and technology (IT) budget ng ahensiya para sa taong 2020.

Nasa P2.1 bilyon daw ang unang proposal ng mga opisyal pero hindi daw ito pumapasa dahil maraming overpriced at redundant items.

"There were numbers in the IT budget and financial reports that do not add up," ani Cabading.

Narito ang ilang kadudadudang items sa IT budget:

P21 milyon para sa Adobe Master Collection software (DICT-approved cost: P168,000)

P40 milyon para sa application servers at licenses (DICT-approved cost: P25 milyon)

P5 milyon para sa structured cabling (DICT-approved cost: P500,000)

P42 milyon para sa identity management software (DICT-approved cost: P20 milyon)

P21 milyon para sa office productivity software (DICT-approved cost: P5 milyon)

P25 milyon para sa application servers at virtualization licenses (DICT-approved cost: P14.8 milyon)

Meron pa daw laptop na nagkakahalaga ng P4.11 milyon at isang nakabibiglang P115.32 milyon.

"I tried to find a solution by raising this with management, but the most frustrating part is it seems that management seems to be tolerating this act," hinaing ni Cabading.

Sabi pa ni Cabading, makailang ulit daw inaprubahan ni PhilHealth president at CEO Ricardo Morales ang mas malaking budget para sa IT.

Pero giit ni Morales, walang katiwalian sa ahensiya.

"I don't think there was an irregularity... I think it was a matter of explaining to the board... because information technology is a very complicated system," aniya.

WALA NANG PERA?

Sabi naman ng PhilHealth, dahil sa pandemya ay posibleng malubog na ang ahensiya pagdating ng 2022.

"There will be no more reserve fund by 2021 so deficit na po tayo in terms of collection and benefit payouts in 2021... One year lang po ang ating actuarial life," ani PhilHealth data protection officer Nerissa Santiago.

Pero sabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, nauubos ang pera ng PhilHealth dahil sa katiwalian.

"Kaya nauubusan ng pera ang PhilHealth kung saan-saan niyo ginagastos. Meron kayong favorite hospitals... Can you explain, 'yung iba ang tagal-tagal nag-a-apply, nagre-request ng release ng pondo?" ani Lacson.

