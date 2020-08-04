Filipino version of 'Les Miserables' song triggers Duterte? Palace explains

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on August 2, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — An incensed President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday accused medical frontliners of threatening a "revolution" against the government, puzzling healthcare workers who only requested for a "time out" amid soaring COVID-19 cases.



"Next time, you can ask for an audience. Pero 'wag ho kayong magsigaw-sigaw, rebolusyon, rebolusyon," Duterte told healthcare workers after approving their plea for a stricter quarantine.

(Don't go shouting revolution.)

Explaining Duterte’s revolution remark, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque cited the video of administration critics singing "Di Nyo Ba Naririnig," the Filipino version of the memorable "Les Miserables" piece "Do You Hear the People Sing" during the #SONAgKAISA virtual protest.

The song, one of the most recognizable from the musical, along with criticisms made by opposition head Vice President Leni Robredo, and Senate Minority leader Franklin Drilon prompted the President's remarks, Roque said.

"Ang konteksto po na lumabas ito ay sunod-sunod po kasi iyong pagtawag po ni Sen. Drilon na failure ang IATF (inter-agency task force), sinusugan po iyan ni VP Leni Robredo kasabay po iyang kumakalat na revolution song," Roque said on Monday.

(The context of this was against the backdrop of Sen. Drilon's description of the IATF as a failure that was backed by VP Leni Robredo along with the viral revolution song.)

"So, ang Presidente po, sabi niya, kung talaga iyong mga nanggugulo, iyong mga nais magsamantala sa pandemic na gusto siyang palitan through a revolution, sige na po, gawin na natin ngayon," he added.

(So the President said those who are creating chaos and taking advantage of the pandemic to replace him through a revolution, they can do it now.)

Those who want to stage a revolution against the government need not use the pandemic to do so, the Palace mouthpiece said.

"Wala na pong drama iyan, huwag na tayong sumakay dito sa pandemya na wala namang gustong mangyari, mag-rebolusyon na kung gusto po nila. Inuulit ko lang naman po ang sinabi ni Presidente," Roque added.

(That has no drama. Don't ride on the pandemic that nobody wanted. Go stage a revolution if you want. I'm just repeating what the President said.)

WHO WERE IN THE FILIPINO MUSIC VIDEO?

But while the President lashed out at healthcare workers over the Filipino cover of the song, it did not feature any recognizable medical worker.

"Di Niyo Ba Naririnig" instead featured artists such as Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Enchong Dee-- artists whose home network ABS-CBN was forced to retrench thousands of workers after it was shuttered by Duterte's allies in Congress.

Also seen in the video were Celeste Legaspi, Bituin Escalente, Ebe Dancel, Pinky Amador, Elijah Canlas, and other artists.

Health workers groups on Monday also denied calling for a revolution as alleged by President Duterte.

“It’s not a call for revolution, President Duterte. It’s a call for help,” said Jaymee De Guzman, a nurse at San Lazaro Hospital and member of the Filipino Nurses United (FNU).

Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Mario Panaligan also denied the alleged call for a revolution, nothing that he was saddened by the President's response.

"We’ve called the attention of our President last time because we saw the urgent need to come up with immediate solution so we can stop the rising number of COVID-19. But we never called for a revolution. I am actually very - should I say - sad when I heard about it," he said.

"We are not inclined to hurt anybody as we have said, first do no harm. We actually take care of patients, we save their lives, we help them, especially those who are in need. Kahit kailan hindi kami nagkaroon ng intensyon na manakit ng ibang tao," he added.

(We never had the intention to hurt others.)



WHAT THE SONG SAYS

"Do You Hear the People Sing" is one of the most recognizable songs from the stage musical "Les Miserables" used as a backdrop for the depiction of the Paris Uprising of 1832.

In modern times, the song has been used as an unofficial anthem for protests across the world.

In the Philippines, the song was first translated by stage actor and composer Vincent de Jesus in 2017, to protest supposed human rights abuses under Duterte’s war on drugs.

An excerpt of the Filipino translation of the song can be read below:

Di niyo ba naririnig?

Tinig ng bayan na galit

Himig ito ng Pilipinong

Di muli palulupig

Dudurugin ang dilim

Ang araw ay mag-aalab

At mga pusong nagtimpi

Ay magliliyab

Ikaw ba’y makikibaka

At hindi maduduwag

Na gisingin ang mga panatikong bingi’t bulag

Kasinungalingan labanan hanggang mabuwag