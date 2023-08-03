Traffic builds up along EDSA before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on June 27, 2022 as authorities fix large cracks and potholes in the flyover. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday urged motorists to plan their commute ahead of nearly weeklong emergency repairs along EDSA, which could spawn heavy traffic.

The Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites from 10 p.m. of August 4, Friday, until 5 a.m. of August 9, Wednesday.

"We decided na instead na every weekend na putol-putol, minsan hindi matapos, e mag-one time, big time na po. Fifteen sites sabay-sabay pong gagawin," MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes said.

"Whole day po [magkukumpuni]…para po matapos. ‘Pag hindi, kung every night lang po sila gagawa, aabot nang mahigit 15 araw yung paggawa. Ganoon din, mata-traffic din," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.



(We decided that instead of conducting it every weekend, sometimes it's left unfinished, let's have one time, big time repairs instead. Fifteen sites will be repaired simultaneously. The road works will run for the whole day. If it will be limited to nighttime, the repairs will take 15 days, there will be heavy traffic.)

Artes urged commuters to use alternate routes, avoid EDSA during the repairs, or take the MRT.

"Planuhin na po yung biyahe, kung puwede gawin na nila ngayon, Thursday and Friday, yung mga gagawin nila na mag-e-entail ng pagdaan sa EDSA para po makabawas din po ng volume ng sasakyan," he urged motorists.

(Plan your commute. If you can, finish the activities that would entail passing through EDSA this Thursday and Friday, so we can reduce the volume of vehicles.)

The repairs will cover the following areas:

Fronting Hurom / Philam Homes

Before Benitez St. (after Trinoma)

HQ BBM (near Octoboy)

DDT Skytower (Centris Station) - Albano

Before Guadalupe Bridge (whole length)

Rockwell Footbridge - Kalayaan (whole length)

Footbridge before Trinoma – front Landmark

Quezon City 2nd DEO Office – Centris

Corinthians – after AFP

Before MMDA (Sunshine Media Marketing)

Guadalupe MRT – Guadalupe Bridge

Footbridge Trinoma – SM North

Front SM North and Nice Hotel – Muñoz footbridge

Fronting Ricoa – Avida Towers

Before Floor Central and Wilcon



The MMDA may implement a stop and go scheme for the EDSA Bus Carousel during the Aug. 4 to 9 road works, Artes said.

He also sought patience and understanding from the public.

"Ang isa sa mga epekto nito, hindi lang naman po yung pagpapaganda ng kalsada kung saan puwedeng nakakasira ng sasakyan, nakakaaksidente, kundi bibilis din po yung daloy ng traffic. Instead na mag-slow down ka dahil nakikita mong lubak yung dadaanan, puwede kang tumakbo nang dire-diretso," Artes said.

"Yung kaunting perwisyo po ng ilang araw ay tingin naman po namin magdudulot naman po ng kaunting ginhawa sa ating mga commuters."

(This will improve roads where potholes could damage cars and cause accidents. It will also speed up traffic. You will no longer need to slow down because you see potholes on the road. The inconvenience for a few days will benefit our commuters.)

Visit this page for a full list of alternate routes.