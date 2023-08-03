Former Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla topped the list of highest paid government officials, according to the 2022 Report on Salaries and Allowances (ROSA) of the Commission on Audit.

The report includes principal officers and members of government corporations, secretaries, undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and other officials of national government agencies.

The total salaries and allowances received by Medalla, gross of tax, amounts to P34.172 million.

He was followed by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno with total salaries and allowances totaling P28.781 million.

Diokno, as BSP governor, was the highest paid government official in 2021.

Completing the top 10 are BSP officials Anita Linda Aquino, Victor Bruce Tolentino, Chuchi Fonacier, Peter Favila, Antonio Abacan, Elmore Capule, Francisco Dakila, Jr. and Edna Villa.

Source: Commission on Audit

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is at the 15th spot, with P18.607 million while Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo ranked 17th with P14.991 million.

Resigned Commission on Audit Chairperson Jose Calida is at 18th place with P13.44 million.

COA rules mandates the Corporate Government Audit Sector of the commission to prepare a report on the salaries and allowances of high-ranking government officials to effectively monitor the salary they receive from the government.

The ROSA is submitted to the following oversight bodies: the offices of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.