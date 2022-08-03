Electric buses introduced in the City of Manila in 2021. The same electric bus system is expected to ply the streets of Makati City in 2025. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Electric buses will soon be used as public transportation in Makati City, Mayor Abby Binay said Wednesday.

Binay made the announcement after signing an agreement with officials of the Korea International Cooperation Agency to establish a smart public transport system in the city.

“Apart from the Makati Subway, this new public transport system is in line with our efforts to transform Makati into a smart city. We need to upgrade our systems because smart transportation is more convenient, safe, and cost-effective for both the city and commuters than traditional frameworks,” she said.

Binay noted that the electric bus project is expected to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while at the same time providing the public with an affordable means of transportation.

KOICA will be shelling out $13 million (or more than P724 million) for the electric bus project.

This includes the design of an electric vehicle (EV) bus depot, control tower, and EV buses, as well as the management of the automatic fare collection system, fleet management system, and mobile passenger information system.

Among the steps to realize the project include the development of a public transportation master plan, establishment of a public transport information and communications technology (ICT) system, pilot operation of the EV bus service, establishment of an EV bus depot, and capacity building of officials and personnel.

The Makati City government has also pledged to provide land where the EV bus depot and parking area will be constructed.

It will also oversee the implementation of the electric bus project, and secure a sufficient amount from its budget to cover the expenses required for the operation of the project, including the cost of proper storage, utilities for operation, and maintenance of the ICT system and EV buses.

Binay said that if all goes as planned, construction of the EV bus depot, control center, ICT system, and other facilities will start during the first quarter of 2023.

The project is expected to be completed and become operational by the first quarter of 2025.

