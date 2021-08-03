Cavite town mayor resigns, cites health reasons

MANILA—Mayor Walter D. Echevarria Jr. of General Mariano Alvarez town, Cavite announced on Tuesday morning that he was resigning, citing health reasons.

“Nais kong ipaalam sa inyong lahat na simula sa araw na ito, akin pong binibitawan ang aking pwesto sa pagka-Alkalde ng bayan ng Gen. Mariano Alvarez. Buhat ng pagbabago sa aking kalusugan, ako po ay lubos na nagpapakumbabang iwan ang aking pwesto upang kayo po ay mapaglingkuran ng mas tapat at nararapat,” Echevarria said in a statement on Facebook, but did not go into specifics.

(I want to inform everyone that starting today, I am resigning from my post as mayor of the town of Gen. Mariano Alvarez. Because of the changes to my health condition, I am humbly leaving my post to someone more honest and capable.)

Echevarria said the town needs a leader who can lead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He encouraged the public to still continue supporting the projects and programs of the local government, and he said he believes that his successor will continue to fulfill his duties.

Echevarria began his government service as barangay secretary of Area J in 1972. He then served as town councillor for 6 years and vice mayor for 3 years. He served as mayor from 2001 to 2010 and was reelected in 2013.

