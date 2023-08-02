NLEX-SLEX Connector to collect toll on Aug. 8

The Skyway NLEX Connector road between Espana and Caloocan on March 29, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Starting August 8, 2023, motorists traveling through the NLEX-SLEX Connector, the expressway between Caloocan City (C3) and España Boulevard in Manila, will be required to pay toll fees.

Class 1 vehicles or cars and SUVs, will be charged P86, while Class 2 vehicles such as minivans and buses will pay P215.

Meanwhile, Class 3 vehicles, which include large trucks and trailers, will be charged P302.

The Toll Regulatory Board recently gave the green light for toll collection on the connector, the latest expressway developed by Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC).

Since its public opening in March, NLEX-SLEX Connector Section 1 (Caloocan to España) has been serving over 14,000 motorists daily toll-free.

MPTC said that completion of Section 2, which spans from España to Sta. Mesa, is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This extension aims to provide easier access to the University Belt and alleviate traffic congestion in Malabon, Navotas, Caloocan, and Valenzuela.

Aside from NLEX-SLEX Connector, MPTC is also operating NLEX and SCTEX.

The connector is a Public-Private Partnership project approved by the NEDA-Investment Coordination Committee in 2015.