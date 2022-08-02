More than 200 Filipinos deported from Kuwait

MANILA - The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday said it is bringing home over 200 Filipinos from Kuwait.

In a statement, DMW said the 289 Filipinos are arriving in the Philippines Tuesday night on board a chartered flight.

Of this number, 245 are deportees from the Kuwaiti Deportation Center. Also included are three pregnant women, three medical cases, 5 mothers and their children, and 33 others.

They were apprehended over the past month as part of the ongoing crackdown in Kuwait. Most of the apprehended Filiipinos are longtime runaway workers, DMW added.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the repatriates will go through a post-repatriation process, which includes airport assistance, psycho-social counselling, stress debriefing, and medical referrals.

They will also be provided temporary shelter and accommodation while they are waiting for their trips to their respective provinces.

The National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) will also assist them for their reintegration needs.

