Remains of OFW found dead in UAE arrive in PH

The remains of OFW Maria Sigrid Sanchez Santos arrives at Clark International Airport. Courtesy of the DFA

The remains of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) found dead at the house of her employer in the United Arab Emirates have been brought home to the Philippines.

The remains of Maria Sigrid Sanchez Santos arrived at the Clark International Airport on board an Emirates Airlines flight on Monday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola expressed appreciation for the help given by UAE authorities to the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai for the repatriation of the remains of Santos.

The Filipina migrant worker was found lifeless at the residence of her employer in Sharjah City, UAE on June 24. The cause of death is not yet confirmed.

"The employer and three family members, all Emirati nationals, were subsequently arrested and detained by the UAE police," the DFA said.

Santos' family has appealed for legal help.

