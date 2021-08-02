Davao City extends curfew, 24-hour liquor ban until December 31

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said that the 24-hour liquor ban and the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the city will be extended until December 31, 2021.

Duterte-Carpio said an executive order will be released soon. The city government believes that limiting the movement of people during at night will help control the spread of COVID-19.

Davao City currently has a total of 30,690 cases of COVID-19 with 185 new cases on Sunday and 2,766 active cases.

"Pababa atong cases although not really dako ang pagbaba sa mga cases, and makita ninyo na pasaka napud ang NCR and Cebu, and we can expect na pagkahuman sa NCR ug Cebu kita napud na diri sa atoang siyudad ang magpasaka or mag surge of cases as we have already witnessed in the past two surges nato diri we always come after NCR and Cebu,” Duterte-Carpio said in a radio interview.

(Pababa ang ating kaso, although hindi masyado malaki ang pagbaba ng mga kaso, at makita niyo na pataas din ang NCR at Cebu, and we can expect na pagkatapos ng NCR at Cebu, tayo na naman sa lungsod ang may surge of cases as we have already witnessed in the past two surges natin dito. We always come after NCR and Cebu.)

Despite three recent cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in Davao City, Duterte said there is no reason yet to place the city under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) but advised Davaoeños to prepare.

- report from Hernel Tocmo