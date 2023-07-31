Falcon may become super typhoon: PAGASA

US NOAA/Himawari-8

MAYNILA - Tropical cyclone Falcon may develop into a super typhoon as it intensified further on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In an 11 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said Typhoon Falcon was last sighted 975 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center with 215 kph gusts while moving northwest at 15 kph.

The weather agency said Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday.

PAGASA image

The enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) is also projected to bring gusty conditions over the following areas:

Monday and Tuesday: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and most of Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas

Wednesday: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the western portion of Northern Samar, and most of Cordillera Administrative Region and Western Visayas

Thursday: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, and Western Visayas

Mariners of small seacrafts were advised to take precautionary measures over the northern, western and southern seaboards of Luzon.

"If inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels, avoid navigating in these conditions," PAGASA said.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO