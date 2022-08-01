PUV groups want 'hefty' no-contact apprehension fines scrapped

MANILA - Various PUV transport sector leaders displayed a large pile of traffic violations they collected in just few weeks.

Some fines are over P1 million, which transport operators say is too much for them to pay. Obstruction of pedestrian lane and disobedience to traffic control signs are the most common violations found in the documents.

Operators argued they should not be the ones shouldering the fines because it was their drivers who broke the rules.

"Ang isang driver pag pinakita ko huli heto huli mo ano gagawin natin dito. 'Maghuhulog ako', pero sa totoo lang magpapaalam siya sa amin, palipat-lipat lang ang driver," taxi operator Luisa Soriano said.

Soriano recently paid around P30,000 for each of her 12 units.

"Dahil sa mali nilang pagpapatupad na NCAP na yan. Pag hindi namin binayaran yan, ano mangyayari? Wala! Mamamatay po ang pamilya ko. Kaya ang ginawa ko gumawa ako ng paraan. Mangungutang at mangungutang ako para lang mabayaran ko. Kakapiranggot na kinkita namin napupunta pa sa kanila," Soriano said.

The transport leaders listed suggestions for the Land Transportation Office to review the no-contact apprehension policy.

First, to first put a halt to the contactless apprehension while studying its impact on public utility vehicles. Second, lower the fines under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01 for public utility vehicle operators.

Third is not to base renewal of vehicle registration and driver’s license on no-contact apprehension violations. Lastly, the group asked the government to address infrastructure issues, traffic systems - particularly the traffic lights. Some of the traffic lights, they say have no timers.

"Hindi po namin masasabi kung kailan magye-yellow o red ang stoplight, kung gusto mo magkaroon ng sakit sa puso pumunta ka Manila every time mag-green 'yan kinakahbahan ka biglang mag-yellow bigla ka atakehin," Francis Padua, a delivery rider, said.

Lawyers for Commuters’ Safety and Protection President Atty. Ariel Inton said that if the government ignores their suggestions, there would be fewer PUVs on the road.

"Mas mababawasan pa ang mga public transport na kinakailangan ng mga pasahero," Inton said.

"Katulad niyan, ayaw na magmaneho ng mga driver. Yung mga operator naman hindi na magpapapabiyahe. Lugi na. Kawawa ang mga mananakay. Walang masakyan. Mapa-paralyze ang public transport. That’s the worse case scenario," Inton added.

The group also said they are ready to file cases against the LTO and the LGUs implementing the no-contact apprehension policy.

A commuters’ group, The Passenger Forum (TPF), said that a review of the no-contact apprehension is in order, but it should not be stopped.

"While we acknowledge that the NCAP system still has room for improvement, we think this is a first step towards making our roads more friendly towards pedestrians, commuters, and even bicycle riders. In our view, traffic rules are here to protect people and make motorists more responsible. NCAP is a good start for us to move towards the right direction." TPF Convener Primo Morillo said.

Morillo explained that NCAP not only promotes road safety and motorist discipline, it also removes the discretion of traffic enforcers in apprehending drivers who violate traffic laws.

"The certainty of apprehension through NCAP technology effectively lessens bribery and corruption on our roads. We just need to ensure that there are clear guidelines to minimize confusion like the ones being posted online by some motorists. We also hope our authorities, like the MMDA and LGUs, effectively circulate their official pronouncements regarding traffic rules," Morillo added.

Land Transportation Office Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III said they are open to review the JAO, but he stands pat on the view that whoever owns the vehicle must pay the fines.

"Ang sabi nila, hindi namin kasalanan sabi ng may ari ng sasakyan. Okay but you own the motor vehicle. You have your responsibility to the society being the owner of the vehicle. For now we are just reviewing the policy and we look into ways to improve it. Wag naman munang i-rescind agad ang policy o withdraw it. We would like to see if we can improve it," Guadiz said.

The no-contact apprehension program was designed to catch traffic violations using CCTV cameras and penalize erring motorists without the need to flag them down on the road. Local government units and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority send a notice of violation (NOV) to the violators using information based on the vehicle’s registration.

The program was first rolled out in 2016.