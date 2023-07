MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has appointed Lt. Gen. Roy Galido as the 66th commanding general of the Philippine Army.

Galido was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general n April.

He also served as the commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom).

Galido was also in command when government troops rescued 15 human trafficking victims in Bongao, Tawi-tawi last February 2023.