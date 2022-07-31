LRT-2 halts operations due to cut wire

MANILA — Train service at portions of the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) was stopped for at least 7 hours on Sunday after a catenary wire between 2 of its stations broke, the LRT Administration said.

Service was halted on Sunday morning after the wire was reported broken at the eastbound line between the Legarda and Pureza stations in Manila, the LRT-2’s social media account reported.

Catenary wires hang over the railways of trains like the LRT and supply them with electric current.

Operations were halted for the entire line after the problem was discovered just before 8 a.m.

The line’s engineering and maintenance team responded to the affected portion at the elevated railway near Plaza Avelino, also bringing a multipurpose vehicle.

A provisionary service was implemented at the train’s east stations from Araneta Center-Cubao to Antipolo during the repair.

The LRT-2’s stations from Betty Go-Belmonte to Recto were temporarily shut.

Past 1 pm, the LRTA said train service has been restored in most of the line’s stations from V. Mapa in Manila to Antipolo.

As of 3 pm, only the Recto, Legarda, and Pureza stations remain closed.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience," the LRT-2 account said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: