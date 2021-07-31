PH posts 8,147 new COVID-19 cases; active cases at 60,000

People hoping to get vaccinated take shelter at a “decontamination booth” after a sudden downpour at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on July 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday recorded 8,147 more COVID-19 cases, with active ones reaching over 60,000, data from the health department showed.

This was the second straight day that new cases counted more than 8,000.

The country raised it total to 1,588,965 cases, of which 60,887 or 3.8 percent are still active infections, according to the latest bulletin.

Of the 54,857 people screened for the virus on Thursday, 14.7 percent tested positive.

There were also 167 new deaths, raising the country's death toll to 27,889. The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

Newly reported fatalities on Saturday included 102 cases first tagged as recoveries, the DOH said.

Recoveries increased by 9,117, pushing the total number to 1,588,965, accounting for 94.4 percent of the cumulative total.

A total of 6 duplicates have been excluded from the case tally, of which 6 are recoveries.

Two testing laboratories did not operate on Thursday, while 1 laboratory failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

