Noli de Castro's wife Arlene passes away

Photo from Arlene Sinsuat-de Castro's Facebook page

MANILA - The wife of Noli de Castro, Arlene Sinsuat, died on Saturday morning, their daughter Katherine confirmed.

In a Facebook post, Katherine, general manager of state-owned People's Television Network, said their family is still "finalizing" her mother's burial.

"I feel so down. My head hurts and my tears never seem to stop," the post reads," she said.

"I love you mommy very much."

Arlene Sinsuat-de Castro was born in Cotabato in 1955.

She worked with the biggest names and icons of Philippine broadcast media.

She began her media career in MBS-4 (Maharlika Broadcasting System) in 1981. She was a Production Coordinator for Special Events, Current Affairs and Sports. She also worked with Good Morning Manila, She, and Business Talks.

After the EDSA Revolution in 1986, she joined ABS-CBN Corp. as an executive producer.

In ABS-CBN, she handled shows such as PEP Talk with Loren Legarda, Good Morning Philippines with Merce Henares, and later, Magandang Umaga Po with Noli de Castro and Korina Sanchez.

In the 1990s, she was promoted to Vice President of the Current Affairs Department of ABS-CBN, and was behind the success of top-rating programs like Noli de Castro’s Magandang Gabi Bayan (MGB), Assignment with Teddy Locsin Jr., Pipol hosted by Ces Drilon, and Dong Puno Live, among others.

She also headed the Special Reports Group that led the production of the network’s flagship newscast, TV Patrol, for several years.

De Castro also continued producing programs after her stint with ABS-CBN, including the long-running “Kabuhayang Swak na Swak.”

Her former colleague in ABS-CBN, Marie Mamawal, described De Castro as a "generous" leader even if she was a "tough boss."

De Castro, she pointed out, also put her trust in her production and writing team.

"Whenever an episode of MGB gets very high ratings, the staff gets a hefty bonus. She gives credit where credit is due. But she’s known for her temper too," Mamawal recalled.

"She had a kind heart. And she fought for her team and their shows."

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) also sent their condolences to the De Castro family at the end of the Laging Handa briefing on Saturday.