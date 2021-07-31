DILG: PNP to put up border controls in NCR Plus starting midnight

Police manning the checkpoint on Marcos Highway on the border of Cainta and Antipolo check passing vehicles for identification and compliance to health protocols during the early evening rush hour on the first day of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in the NCR bubble in March. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Philippine National Police will put up border controls in the NCR-Plus region effective midnight to ensure that only authorized people can cross borders, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said in a statement on Saturday.

Sec. Eduardo Año said Joint Task Force COVID shield commander Israel Dickson has been directed to activate quarantine control borders in Metro Manila and neighboring areas Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal.

The announcement meant travel will be severely restricted a week before the actual enhanced community quarantine begins on August 6.

The order was made "to ensure that only authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) are allowed to travel in and out," the DILG said.

Año said the PNP will only recognize pandemic task force IDs issued by regulatory agencies, and valid IDs and other documentation upon entry and exit in borders.

Cargo vehicles, meanwhile, should be allowed to travel through borders, especially those carrying essential goods, such as food.

“We have instructed all QCPs to allow the unimpeded movement of cargo trucks and delivery vehicles across all our checkpoints,” he said.

Unauthorized persons will be barred from passing and ordered to return to their homes, he added.

“The implementation of strict border controls in the NCR+ areas is critical to stopping the spread of the Delta variant,” he said.

Metro Manila since last week has been under heightened general community quarantine (GCQ), and will be shifting to the strictest lockdown level or ECQ starting August 6, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

For a second straight day on Saturday, the Philippines tallied more than 8,000 cases after it logged 8,147 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active ones beyond 60,000.

