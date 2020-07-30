Number of lower House workers sick with coronavirus rises to 26

Workers disinfect the plenary at the House of Representatives.

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Thursday reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally of its infected workers to 26.

The first patient is a female employee assigned at the Human Resources Management Service, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said in a statement.

She last reported for work on July 20 and got tested on July 25 after experiencing symptoms.

"She’s the aunt of the confirmed case from Procurement and Supply Management Service. They live in the same house," Montales added.

The second patient is an employee assigned at Grounds Maintenance Group who last reported for work on July 21 and got tested on July 26 after experiencing fever.

Of the total tally, 3 workers in the lower chamber have succumbed to the contagious disease.

Montales also clarified that the driver and 2 members of the housekeeping staff of Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel, who tested positive during the screening for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA), were not employees of the House of Representatives.

Pimentel underwent a swab test on Sunday morning and was informed later in the evening that he tested positive for the disease.

- With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News