Falcon now a severe tropical storm

Falcon has intensified into a severe tropical storm and is forecast to become a typhoon between late evening Sunday or Monday early morning, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m., the center of the severe tropical storm was estimated based on all available data at 1,190 km East of Northern Luzon.

Packing 95 kph winds and gusts of up 115 kph, the storm is forecast to steadily intensify within the next 3 days and will reach peak intensity on Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by severe tropical storm Falcon will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA said the hoisting of wind signal due to Falcon over any locality in the country remains unlikely based on the current forecast scenario.

"However, the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will bring gusty conditions over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds."

Today: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Tomorrow: Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

Tuesday: Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, and most of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas

Falcon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday evening or Tuesday early morning.