US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. EPA-EFE/WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/FILE

MANILA - US State Secretary Antony Blinken will visit the Philippines for the first time from August 5 to 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

In a statement, the DFA said Blinken will meet Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss a wide range of issues, including strengthening the Philippine-US alliance, expanding economic cooperation, and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and the climate crisis, among other challenges.

READ: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken @SecBlinken to Undertake Official Visit to the PH from 05 to 06 August 2022 🇵🇭🤝🇺🇸



The foreign office did not yet say if the US top diplomat will meet President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Blinken's visit comes more than a month after Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with then-President-elect Marcos.

Blinken is the first US State Secretary to visit the Philippines since former American top diplomat Mike Pompeo's trip to Manila in 2019, during the Trump administration.

