Home  >  News

US State Secretary Blinken to visit Philippines in August: DFA

John Gabriel Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2022 12:43 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken EPA-EFE/
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. EPA-EFE/WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/FILE

MANILA - US State Secretary Antony Blinken will visit the Philippines for the first time from August 5 to 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

In a statement, the DFA said Blinken will meet Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss a wide range of issues, including strengthening the Philippine-US alliance, expanding economic cooperation, and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and the climate crisis, among other challenges.

The foreign office did not yet say if the US top diplomat will meet President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 

Blinken's visit comes more than a month after Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with then-President-elect Marcos.

Blinken is the first US State Secretary to visit the Philippines since former American top diplomat Mike Pompeo's trip to Manila in 2019, during the Trump administration.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Antony Blinken   US State Secretary   DFA   Department of Foreign Affairs   Philippines US ties   Philippines US alliance   Enrique Manalo  