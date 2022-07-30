MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen real estate magnate Jose "Jerry" Acuzar to head the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), a video from Malacañang uploaded on Friday showed.

Acuzar, the chairman of the New San Jose Builders (NSJB), took his oath before Marcos at the President's Study Room in the Palace, according to a video uploaded on the Radio Television Malacañang's Facebook page.

Malacañang has yet to respond to questions if there would be no conflict of interest in Acuzar's appointment as Housing chief, as NSJB is involved in the construction of residential properties.

Under the law, the DHSUD is responsible for ensuring that Filipinos will have "access to and the affordability of basic human needs," especially housing.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Acuzar started as a "draftsman at Tondo Foreshore Redevelopment Project in 1975 and became a contractor in the 1980s before establishing New San Jose Builders Inc. (NSJBI)."

He is also behind the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar – a collection of restored Filipino houses – open to tourists in his hometown in Bagac town, Bataan.