Authorities identify active fault lines in Cebu

Courtesy: Office of Civil Defense



The Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas laid down markers in some of the active fault lines in the region following the Magnitude 7.0 earthquake that jolted Northern Luzon this week.

OCD personnel – including officials from the Phivolcs – went to the fault line in Talisay City, Cebu to inform residents of possible dangers.

“This is for awareness to the people especially after what happened in Northern Luzon,” said OCD-7 director Marlou Salazar.

The fault traverses barangays Jaclupan and Tapul in the same city.

It also goes through barangays Kalunasan and To-ong in Cebu City.

Part of the identification was to teach residents what to do in the event of an earthquake. They also “walked the fault” to assess if there are already any minor damage sustained by the fault.

“We know it keeps on moving that’s why we have to do more fault mapping because it also changes,” said Phivolcs-7 director Robinson Jorgio.

Apart from the fault line in Cebu, the Visayas area also has the Bohol fault line where in 2013 a Magnitude-7.2 earthquake hit the province which resulted in damaged infrastructure and deaths. – Report from Annie Perez