Modular learning most preferred by parents: DepEd

Teachers and school employees help to prepare Elementary school modules for blended learning for the coming school opening at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School in Manila on July 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Learning through printed and digital modules emerged as the most preferred distance learning method of parents who enrolled their children in the coming school year, based on a survey conducted by the Department of Education (DepEd).

During the 45-day enrollment period in public schools that ended July 15, parents and guardians were made to answer the DepEd's Learner Enrollment and Survey Form. It asked them about their preferred alternative learning mode, and sought to profile the enrollee's readiness for distance education.

Survey results released Thursday by the DepEd showed that 8.9 million parents preferred modular distance learning, where students at home would study through self-learning modules.



Over 4 million parents chose blended learning, which is a combination of learning through modules, online classes, television and radio, according to the survey results.

Online learning was the third most preferred modality, picked by 3.4 million parents, followed by educational TV, chosen by 1.3 million.

Around 6.5 million parents that took the survey said they have a way to the connect to the internet while 6.3 million said otherwise.

Over 3.4 million survey respondents said they have internet connection at home.

More than 3.6 million respondents said they have television without cable at home, while nearly 2.6 million said they have television with cable.

The survey also showed some 937,000 parents chose radio-based instruction, while a little over half a million picked "other modalities," which was unspecified.

Around 1.8 million parents said they have radio at home.

Over 2 million respondents, meanwhile, said they had no access to gadgets, television and radio at home.

An unstable mobile or internet connection was also seen as the top challenge that may affect a child's learning process through distance education, according to the survey.

Nearly 5.9 million parents said they have smartphones at home, while 3.8 million said they have "basic" cellphones.

Parents and guardians of those who enrolled in private schools also participated in the survey, Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo told reporters.

The DepEd did not say how many parents or guardians answered the survey, which allowed them to choose more than one distance learning modality.

The results of the LESF will be used to help schools decide which distance learning mode to implement, according to the DepEd.

"These data and information were used by every region, school division and school in designing their respective learning continuity plan (LCP), particularly in making decision on what learning modalities will be implemented," the agency said in a statement.

"These data were also used in determining the budget requirements for the LCP," it added.

Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio earlier said the DepEd has started printing self-learning modules for students who will be unable to participate in online classes in the coming school year.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to start on August 24 while private schools are allowed to start earlier upon seeking the approval of DepEd field officials.

Government prohibited the conduct of in-person classes for the rest of the year due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the DepEd's proposal to hold in-person classes next year in areas with low risk of COVID-19 transmission, assuming that a vaccine against the virus would be available by then.

Around 22.3 million learners have registered for the coming school year, DepEd data showed early Thursday.

-- With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

