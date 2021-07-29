Philippines lists 97 new Delta variant cases, total carriers now at 216

MANILA - The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 97 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines, pushing the total number of carriers of the more virulent strain to 216.

Of the 97 cases, 88 were from locals, 6 are Filipinos returning from abroad, while the origin of 3 other carriers are still being verified, the DOH said in a statement.

"Of the 6 returning overseas Filipinos, 2 are seafarers of MT Clyde and Barge Claudia, currently anchored off in Albay, while 4 are crew members of MV Vega that arrived from Indonesia," the DOH said in a statement.

"Ninety-four cases have been tagged as recovered and 3 were fatalities," it said.

The DOH is coordinating with the respective local government units to determine other information, such as exposure and vaccination status.

More details to follow.