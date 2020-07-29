More than 100 UP Diliman workers, UP Campus residents contract COVID-19

Melchor Hall at the University of the Philippines Diliman on May 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - At least 118 employees of the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City and residents of the village surrounding it have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the educational institution said Wednesday.

"As of July 28 data from the UP Health Service (UPHS) Public Health Unit, UPD has 118 COVID-19 cases, composed of both UP Campus residents and UPD employees who are not Barangay UP Campus residents," the university tweeted.

"Of these, 45 are active cases, 67 have recovered and six (6) are dead."

UPD-Bulletin-2020-30



Kinukumpirma ng UPD COVID-19 Task Force na base sa ulat ng UPHS Public Health Unit kahapon Hul. 28, ang UPD ay mayroong 118 kaso ng COVID-19 na binubuo ng mga residente ng UP Campus at mga kawani ng UPD na hindi residente ng Barangay UP Campus. pic.twitter.com/ZnOCdZepT7 — UP Diliman (@Official_UPD) July 29, 2020

The university strongly urged its workers and UP Campus residents to observe health protocols. Employees were also told not to report to work if they feel sick.

"However, if within the work premises and employee gets ill, he or she must be immediately isolated and reported to the UP Health Service (UPHS) for pick up."

Workers were also told again to fill out health declaration forms, which health liaison officers should check and report to UPHS, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.

The UPHS said it will continue to monitor the health situation of both the campus and barangay, with coordination from the Quezon City epidemiology and surveillance unit.