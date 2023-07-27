Ex-ARTA chief found guilty of grave misconduct over DITO complaint

MANILA - Former Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Jeremiah Belgica was found guilty of grave misconduct by the Office of the Ombudsman over a complaint filed by DITO Telecommunity Inc.

The ruling recently released to the public but signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on March 3, 2023, also found former Deputy Director General Eduardo Bringas, Division Chief Sheryl Pura-Sumagui, Director Jedrek Ng and Director Melamy Salvadora-Asperin guilty of grave misconduct.

The order, dated October 25, 2022, stemmed from DITO Chief Administrative Officer Adel Tamano's complaint accusing the former ARTA officials of violating Republic Act No. 3018 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

In 2021, the ex-officials reportedly issued a resolution and an order of automatic approval ordering the assignment of frequencies by the National Telecommunications Commission to NOW Telecom Company, Inc. as the third major player in the telecommunications industry.

But on September 20, 2018, the NTC issued a memorandum circular for the selection process for the new major player and DITO was apparently the only company that participated and was eventually selected.

NOW filed on May 18, 2020 a complaint against then NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba before the ARTA for the automatic approval of its requests for frequency assignment already assigned to DITO.

"The clear intent to violate the law by respondents was evident when they issued the assailed 01 March 2021 ARTA Resolution and OAA assigning frequencies to NOW Tel despite being aware beforehand of the following information gathered through the pleadings filed by the NTC, Comm. Cordoba, and DITO," the decision read.

The Ombudsman noted that then Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also set aside the order of automatic approval that ARTA had issued.

The Ombudsman said the former officials should pay a fine equal to their salary for one year if the dismissal can no longer be enforced due to separation from service.

The office also ruled that they will be given "accessory penalties of cancellation of civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification to hold public office."

In May 2022, Belgica and the rest were slapped with a 6-month suspension due to the complaint.

As of writing, they have yet to issue a statement regarding the Ombudsman's decision.

