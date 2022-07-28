

MANILA - While current law does not allow purchase of smallpox vaccines to protect against monkeypox, the government can use smallpox jabs through a compassionate special permit (CSP) that is issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an official said.

"As to the mechanism, the EUA (emergency use authorization) and the EO (executive order) provide actually for COVID-19 vaccines. So di natin magagamit ang EUA as a tool for other vaccines. Kung CPR (certificate of product registration) medyo matagal po yan," said Health Undersecretary Beverly Ho.

(We can't use the EUA as a tool for other vaccines. If we wait for a CPR, it will take long.)

"Our route now is through CSP that FDA will be issuing for a limited amount of time. Once we get the donations we can use it as soon as possible."

The DOH guidelines also provide supportive therapy as the main treatment for monkeypox, Ho said.

"We basically relieve their symptoms and make sure they don’t go into a much worse condition," she said.

The DOH is in "constant communication with its counterparts" in the United States Agency for International Development for monkeypox treatment and vaccines, Ho added.

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared monkeypox to be a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound on an infectious disease.