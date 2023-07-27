Armed Forces of the Philippines reports Chinese vessel swarming in Iroquois and Sabina, posing a threat to Recto Bank security. This information comes from the latest air patrol conducted on June 30, 2023. Courtesy of Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines/File

MANILA — A UN General Assembly resolution calling out China's aggression in the West Philippines Sea would complement the Philippines' arbitral victory against Beijing, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Thursday.

Hontiveros has filed a Senate resolution seeking to urge the Department of Foreign Affairs to elevate to the UN China's continuous incursions in the West Philippine Sea, but it was blocked by her colleague, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Speaking on ANC's "Headstart," Hontiveros said a UN resolution could have "complement[ed] our victory at the Hague."

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling at the Hague that the assertion has no legal basis.

To back Beijing's claim, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and other vessels patrol the waters, swarming reefs and harassing and attacking fishing and other boats.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"We should really press our case not just at the Hague… but continuously in the court of international opinion and therefore also in any and all other international fora including the UN," Hontiveros said.

"Hindi dehado pero may advantage na tayo dito," she added.

(We're not on the losing end, but we have an advantage here.)

Hontiveros' stand was supported by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Raffy Tulfo.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and Sen. Loren Legarda later registered their support in condemning China's incursions into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, but sided with Cayetano in deferring the possible approval of Hontiveros' resolution.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said there were other ways to address China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea without elevating it before the UN.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse