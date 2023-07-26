Personnel from the Baguio City Fire Station clear fallen trees in the city on July 26, 2023 amid the onslaught of typhoon Egay in the country. Photo courtesy of the Baguio Fire Station via the Baguio City Public Information Office Facebook account

MANILA - A major part of Baguio City had no power supply as of Wednesday night due to typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri), a local official said.

"As of now, around percent of the city (ay) walang kuryente, kaya madilim. Medyo moderate to heavy ang ulan, at medyo malakas pa ang hangin," Baguio CDRRMO officer Louie Glenn Lardizabal said in an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo past 8:30 p.m.

He said the loss of electricity in parts of the city started since Tuesday night.

The weather disturbance has triggered 11 landslides and eight incidents of soil erosion, as well as the rise in water level in some waterways, Lardizabal said. It also knocked down trees and caused some temporary road closures.

One person died due to a landslide, while three others were injured, the official said.

The fatality and his father, who is among the wounded, were from one incident, while the two remaining injured victims were each from the landslides that happened near Kennon Road, and in San Luis Village, Lardizabal said.

"Yung bahay nila (nuna namatayan), natabunan ng lupa. So, unluckily for one of the family members, out of 5, yun ang isang natabunan," Lardizabal said of the person who died, adding that the local government is extending aid to his family.

Up to 109 families or 513 people have evacuated for their safety. Lardizabal said three evacuation centers were operational in the city as of press time.

The local government will continue to monitor landslide-prone areas in the city.

"As days go by, kung saan bumubuhos pa rin ang ulan, nasa-saturate lupa natin dito sa Baguio. Since we are a slope area, mino-monitor namin ang landslide-prone areas, barangays na this rain would induce landslide," Lardizabal said.

Meanwhile, Agusta Balanoy, a resident of La Trinidad, Benguet, said the famous "Strawberry Farm" has been flooded, and many vegetable products were not sold due to the storm.

She said some farmers will try to salvage some of their products, while others are likely to start planting again to replace those that Egay destroyed.

