Authorities in La Trinidad, Benguet attempt to recover a construction worker reported killed in the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Luzon on July 27, 2022. La Trinidad PNP handout

MANILA (UPDATE) — The powerful magnitude 7 earthquake that rattled parts of Luzon on Wednesday has reportedly left 4 people dead, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said.

In a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Abalos said that 2 were killed in Benguet, one in Abra, and another one in Mountain Province.

Some 218 towns in 15 provinces were affected by the earthquake, Abalos added. These provinces were in Regions 1, 2, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Abalos said.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo of a reported fatality in La Trinidad, Benguet—a construction worker hit by falling debris.

The La Trinidad police also noted that the 25-year-old victim tried to escape the building he working on, but was reportedly hit by a rock.

"But this is still subject to verification," Timbal said.

Injuries were also reported following the quake, he said, but the NDRRMC had yet to receive official reports.

Timbal also said that the council would make aerial inspections in the areas worst hit by the earthquake.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous and lightly populated province of Abra at 8:43 a.m., said Phivolcs. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.



Authorities in Abra reported that several houses and structures in the province were damaged after the tremor, particularly in the capital city Bangued and in Lagangilang town.

Aside from Abra, damaged structures were also reported in Mountain Province and Ilocos Sur, with landslides also reported in Benguet province.

The NDRRMC also noted loss of mobile signal and power interruptions in Benguet.

No damage was reported in Metro Manila and Regions 2 and 3, as well as in Calabarzon and Mimaropa, NDRRMC added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said in a report that it had a total of P328 million of funds on standby for assistance to quake victims.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Wednesday's quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island, killing over 200 people and triggering landslides.

— With reports from Raffy Cabristante, Job Manahan, Bianca Dava, and Mae Cornes, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse