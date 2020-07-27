Unrealistic? Duterte wants Congress to amend CPD law

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his penultimate State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City, July 27, 2020. Presidential Photo

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday called on Congress to amend the country's Continuing Professional Development (CPD) law, saying its requirements were "burdensome" to licensed professionals as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte, in his fifth State of the Nation Address, said requiring licensed professionals to go to seminars for CPD units is "not realistic" during a global health crisis.

"I also call on Congress to amend Republic Act No. 10912 [or] the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016," he said.

"In this time of great pandemic and forthcoming reconstruction, requiring our professionals to undergo seminars is burdensome and not realistic. This must end," he added.

The CPD Act, authored by then-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, requires professionals to take formal or non-formal training to earn certain units for the renewal of their licenses.

The 2016 law has been criticized by certain groups of professionals over the stringent requirements.