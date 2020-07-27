SONA 2020: Duterte stops midspeech, blames poor eyesight

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 27, 2020. Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday stopped in the middle of delivering his penultimate State of the Nation Address, citing his poor eyesight.

Duterte was reporting about the country's improved credit rating when he paused, saying he could not read his speech because of his poor eyesight.

"[Please] understand, the light, because I have...my eyesight is not as good as new," he said before resuming his speech.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go earlier said the President suffers from daily headaches because of the coronavirus crisis.

"Masakit ang ulo niya araw araw. Sino ba namang Presidente ang hindi sasakit ang ulo dahil sa COVID-19?" Go told reporters in an earlier online press conference.

(He experiences headache everyday. Which President will not experience a headache because of COVID-19?)

He also said Duterte, because of his age, cannot just go out and check what is happening outside.

"Gusto niya lumabas at umikot kaya lang pinagbabawalan siya ng security niya," Go explained.

(He wants to go out and go around but his security prohibits him from doing so.)

"He is 75 years old at alam naman natin na yung risk ng COVID, mas delikado sa senior," he added.

(He is 75 years old and we know that senior citizens are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection.)

Earlier this month, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte's physical health is at 88 percent, "just like any other 75-year-old."

In April, a lawyer asked the Supreme Court to compel Duterte to disclose his medical and other health records.

In May, the high court dismissed the said petition.

Duterte, who turned 75 in March, is the oldest to ever be elected Philippine President.

- With reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News