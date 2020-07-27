Duterte won't submit 2021 budget during SONA

President Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 22, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will not submit the proposed 2021 national budget to Congress on Monday afternoon when he delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said.

Avisado, who confirmed his attendance at the President's address, said the Department of Budget and Management is still finalizing details of the proposed P4.3-trillion spending plan.

"We have until Aug. 27 within which to submit to Congress the proposed 2021 national budget," Avisado told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Under the law, the executive has a month to submit the national budget to Congress from the opening of the legislative session.

Avisado previously said the proposed budget for next year would likely be submitted by the second week of August.

For 2021, the budget chief said the Duterte administration would focus on programs to address unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy.