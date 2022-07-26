Marcos SONA signals no major change in PH foreign policy, says analyst

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s assurance to defend the Philippines' territory from any foreign power in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) is a "good sign," a maritime law expert said Tuesday.

Even if Marcos did not specifically mention either China or the West Philippine Sea, maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal noted Marcos’ mention of international community’s expression of support.

The President said in his first SONA Monday he will “not preside over any process that will abandon even a square inch of territory” of the Philippines to any foreign power.

“Para sa akin, with respect to that, it’s a soft signal. It doesn’t say much, walang specifics but at least it provides a basic premise for his foreign policy when it comes to the national territory. People may argue na that doesn’t necessarily refer to the maritime jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea kasi nga there’s a distinction between territory and jurisdiction. But I think the point really is to just set the ground rule and so there’s still room naman for further elaboration of his eventual foreign policy and strategy. So I think we can wait for that siguro,” Batongbacal said.

“Kahit naman hindi niya binanggit ang West Philippine Sea, he did acknowledge ‘yung expressions of support ng international community to the Philippines in connection with the issues. So sa akin… that is what connects it to the West Philippine Sea, ‘yung acknowledgment niya na iyon. So that is a good sign I think kasi siyempre it’s very different from the previous administration na dini-distance niya talaga tayo from other members of the international community.”

Marcos’ statement that the Philippines will continue “to be a friend to all and an enemy to none” is a repetition of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s description of former President Duterte’s foreign policy.

Batongbacal said this signals no major change in the foreign policy, noting that this stance is to be expected from smaller powers and which can be tested once an “actual foreign policy dilemma” arises.

He also pointed out that it was during Locsin’s watch that “a more robust stand” on the West Philippine Sea was made.

Given these pronouncements from Marcos' SONA, Batongbacal said he believes the country need not wait for China for oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea to proceed, saying the Philippines should develop its own energy development program to ensure energy security.

“I think oil and gas exploration should proceed. We need to follow our own energy development program and we cannot wait for China, we cannot wait for the results of negotiations with China before we pursue our own exploration and development programs. Otherwise, our energy security will be hostage to that. So sa akin we just need to continue to assert our rights and explore our continental shelf, explore the West Philippine Sea for petroleum. We have no choice," he said.

