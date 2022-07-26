Watch more News on iWantTFC

Federal, provincial, and city officials recently welcomed the opening of the first Philippine Trade Expo in Alberta at Edmonton Mall.

The event was also attended by many Filipino Canadians.

"This is the latest economic diplomacy project of the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary. This activity is in partnership with the Edmonton-based Filipino Canadian Trade Expo Mission or FCTEM," Philippine Consul General for Alberta and Saskatchewan Zaldy Patron said. "This is actually a roadshow, from Edmonton Philippine Trade Expo to Calgary at the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary on August 5-7, and in Regina, Saskatchewan on Aug 12-14."

The expo showcased high-quality handicrafts made by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the Philippines. Christmas decors and ornaments were showcased during the exhibit as well as clothing and accessories, home décor, and delicious Filipino food.

"This project is very close to my heart. I want to give back to my home country where I was born. Filipinos are so close to my heart, especially those people who always have their hope in doing these handcrafted products," Edna Gilera of FCTEM said.

One of the opening ceremony's highlights was the fashion show featuring Philippine trade ambassadors in Edmonton who all proudly wore Filipiniana gowns and barong tagalog. Guests were also entertained with cultural presentations.

The Philippine Business Society of Alberta also asked some of its members to offer their Filipino desserts and other food. "It will help our Filipino people to have a living by sending their products in Canada and all over the world," Celso Andrade of the Philippine Business Society of Alberta noted.

According to PCG Calgary, ten Philippine-based SMEs are participating in the trade expo which hopes to draw attention to Philippine ingenuity and craftsmanship. Some companies in Alberta and Saskatchewan that are already selling Philippine products have also joined the trade exhibit.