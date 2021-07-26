Fully vaccinated people vs. COVID-19 in Philippines top 6 million

Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on May 4, 2021, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - More than six million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly five months since the country rolled out its inoculation program.

As of Sunday, July 25, at total of 6,089,314 individuals have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, data from the national government released Monday showed.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals accounts for 10.5 percent of the minimum 58 million target to achieve herd immunity, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

Of the 17,202,421 total vaccine doses administered since March 1 of this year, 11,113,107 were given as first doses.

During the last week, vaccination teams were able to administer 2,106,160 doses, the government said.

The Philippines has received nearly 31 million doses of six vaccine brands, of which, more than 20.7 million have been distributed, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

Of the fully vaccinated individuals, nearly 1.4 million are health workers, 1.6 million are senior citizens, 2.05 million are people with comorbidities, 812,141 are frontliners in essential sectors, and nearly 230,000 are members of the indigent population.

"Our defense against COVID-19 and its variants is by following the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated," the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said in a statement.

At the current vaccination rate, the Philippines is expected to reach the maximum target of fully vaccinating 70 million people in 1.1 years or by September 2022, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

On Monday, the Department of Health said nine carriers of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the Philippines were earlier vaccinated against the virus and had mild to no symptoms.

It also said it has yet to verify the vaccination status of all 119 people infected with the more transmissible strain.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 1,548,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 54,262 are active.

RELATED VIDEO