Immigration bureau headquarters closed after 3 staff contract COVID-19

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday said its main office in Intramuros, Manila will again be closed for disinfection until Tuesday after 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees at the main office will undergo rapid anti-body tests, and those with positive results will take confirmatory tests, said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente.

The bureau's staff in its main office will also undergo monthly rapid tests, Morente said.

Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are set to undergo rapid test for COVID-19 next month, he added.

"Given the high number of people who troop to our main building everyday to transact business, we have to take all precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of this virus in our office premises," Morente said in a statement.

Last month, the bureau shut down its main office after one of its personnel contracted the respiratory illness.

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 78,412 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 25,752 recoveries and 1,897 deaths.