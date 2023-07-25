PAGASA handout

MANILA — PAGASA on Tuesday afternoon raised Signal No. 5, its highest cyclone warning, over the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands due to super typhoon Egay, with the state weather bureau saying the storm may soon reach its peak intensity.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 5 over the Camiguin Island as it is expected to experience Egay's strongest winds of more than 185 kph in the next 12 hours.

The weather agency said the country's fifth storm this year was located 230 kilometers (km) east Northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 240 km east of Aparri, Cagayan and is packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 230 kph.

PAGASA hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal no. 4, meanwhile, over the following areas:

- Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana and Gonzaga)

- The rest of Babuyan Islands

SIGNAL NO. 3

- The northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Maconacon, Palanan, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, Cabagan, Tumauini)

- The rest of Cagayan

- Apayao

- Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Vintar, Adams, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Nueva Era, Carasi, Bangui, Piddig, Solsona)

- Northeastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk)

- Batanes

SIGNAL NO. 2

- The rest of Isabela

- Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

- Quirino

- The rest of Kalinga

- Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bayombong)

- The rest of Ilocos Norte

- Ilocos Sur

- Abra

- Mountain Province

- Ifugao

- Northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Kibungan, Atok)

- Northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol)

SIGNAL NO. 1

- Quezon including Pollilo Islands

- The rest of Aurora

- The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

- The rest of Benguet

- The rest of La Union

- Nueva Ecija

- Pangasinan

- Tarlac

- Zambales

- Bulacan

- Pampanga

- Bataan

- Marinduque

- Cavite

- Metro Manila

- Rizal

- Laguna

- Batangas

- Camarines Norte

- Camarines Sur

- Albay

- Catanduanes

PAGASA warned several areas of a possible storm surge which could cause flooding in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Ilocos Norte, with surge heights possibly reaching 3 meters in some areas.

Its forecast also showed that the southwest monsoon or the habagat may dump rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas for the next 3 days.

Egay, it said, may hit land or "pass very close" to the Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area late Tuesday or on Wednesday morning.

"Slight northward or southward shift in this segment of the track (but within the forecast confidence cone) may result in a landfall or close approach over northern mainland Cagayan or Batanes," the PAGASA report read.

"Egay is nearing its peak intensity. A short window of high favorable environment in the near term will allow it to either maintain its intensity in the next 12 hour or slightly intensify," it added.

The weather disturbance is forecast to weaken once it interacts with the rugged areas of Northern Luzon and Taiwan, the agency said. It is also expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning.