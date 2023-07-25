Chief public attorney, Dr. Persida Rueda-Acosta, of the Public Attorney's Office. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a second show cause order in as many weeks against Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta for ordering members of her office to comply with the new lawyers’ code.

The SC en banc directed Acosta to explain why "she should not be administratively dealt with" for issuing PAO Office Order No. 096, the court's Public Information Office said in a press briefer.

Acosta and other PAO unit heads issued Order No. 096 on July 13. It directed PAO lawyers to comply with section 22 of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) or the conflict interest provision for PAO lawyers.

Under section 22, conflict of interest only applies to the handling PAO lawyer and his or her immediate superior, so that other PAO lawyers may still represent the opposing party.

Acosta and other PAO lawyers opposed the provision, saying it would divide the PAO and requested the high court to delete it.

But SC denied the request and instead issued its first show cause order on Acosta for her “unabated public tirades” against the provision.

The office order was intended to “comply/adhere” to the SC ruling but it reminded PAO lawyers of Art. 209 of the Revised Penal Code on betrayal of trust and revelation of secrets by lawyers and to take the necessary precaution “to protect their life and limb."

The SC took issue with the “insinuation that compliance with CPRA will amount to the commission of such offenses.”

“The Court deemed the foregoing instructions in Atty. Acosta’s Office Order as belligerent and disrespectful as she effectively accused the Court of directly exposing the Public Attorneys not only to criminal and administrative liability, but also physical danger. Thus, although it presented itself as a directive to comply with Canon III, Section 22 of the CPRA, the Office Order further instigated disobedience to the said rule,” the SC briefer said.

“In the July 11, 2023 Resolution of the Court, Atty. Acosta was already directed to show cause why she should not be cited in indirect contempt and disciplined as a member of the bar for her unabated public tirades against Canon III, Section 22 of the CPRA. The Office Order is viewed by the Court as a further act of disobedience and obstruction which degrades the administration of justice,” it added.

The briefer said SC magistrates voted unanimously to issue the new show cause order against Acosta during their weekly en banc session Tuesday morning.

Sought for comment, Acosta told ABS-CBN News “We will wait for the reso po.”

Acosta had publicly apologized to the high court through a video posted on her Facebook account on July 13.

