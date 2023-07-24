Marcos hopes for people's appreciation of 2nd SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shakes the hand of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri during his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A visibly ecstatic President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., approached journalists who were covering his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), minutes after he delivered his message to the people.

A smiling Chief Executive offered his hand for a handshake and waved to the people as he kept on saying: “At least I have something to report. I am just happy that I have something to report.”

Asked how he felt seeing his audience reacting with applause after hearing his SONA, the President said: “I think, we have so much to go through.”

“So, I think, we got most (of our message) in. We got the full SONA in their views. The details that secretaries are doing,” the President said.

When asked if he was happy about his reported set of achievements, the Chief Executive replied: “Kulang pa.”

SENATE OPENS 2ND REGULAR SESSION

Prior to the President’s second SONA, senators attended their morning session to formally open Congress’s Second Regular Session.

What added more color to the colorful formal attire of the senators, were the presence of former Senators Franklin Drilon and Francisco Tatad, Cabinet members, diplomatic community and the senators’ spouses.

In his opening speech, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri assured the public that theirs would be a more productive Senate.

Twenty administration priority measures according to Zubiri will be passed before their Christmas break.

Zubiri said their priority measures will address the needs of the agricultural sector, workers, underprivileged and the environment.

“We will measure growth not in terms of gross value of wealth created, but in terms of houses built and energized; of meals on tables; of students with diplomas; of employees with decent jobs and livable wages; of crime rates reduced; of the bounty of farm harvests; of faster internet speed; of reasonable market prices of goods; or of shorter commuting time,” Zubiri said.

“Hindi ito Senado na lunod sa numerong walang saysay, o lutang sa katotohanan,” he added.

In his speech, Zubiri also credited his colleagues who he said, tirelessly conducted committee investigations on cases of illegal drugs, Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), airport woes, issued about the delayed issuance of driver’s license, problems in the education sector, internet, environment, and effects of COVID-19.

The Senate President also lauded senators and congressmen for passing the Maharlika Investment Fund Law.

All these. he said, will not be possible without the legislature’s cooperation and the fiscalizing of the Senate Minority Bloc.

“In our Minority Leader Koko Pimentel and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros we find a vigilant opposition who do not obstruct but critique constructively, their inputs resulting in better laws,” Zubiri said.

But for Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, Zubiri’s praises are not enough.

“Sinabihan ko naman si Senate President na, maganda po yung speech ninyo pero baka magamit po against you in the future. Kasi sabi nya kailangan ng fiscalizers. But you never cut the time of fiscalizers,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel also assured a more inquisitive minority bloc in the second regular session.

As for the Maharlika Law, Pimentel is now in talks with at least three groups who are out to question its constitutionality before the Supreme Court.

“I encourage people to file the petition... I’m sure mayron nang magku-kwestyon dyan... yung nangyari dito sa Senado, yung third version umiba... depende na sa laywer basta, I’m willing to be a petitioner,” Pimentel told journalists.

Senators meantime have different takes on the President’s second SONA.

For Senator Grace Poe, the President’s SONA was comprehensive and clear.

“Ang grade based sa content ng kanyang speech based sa content, siyempre iba ang grado sa implementation. Pero ngayon kung ibabase ko sa kanyang speech, malumanay, maayos, komprehensibo, sasabihin ko, 97 percent,” Poe told journalists.

But this was in contrast to Senator Risa Hontiveros’s assessment wherein she found the Chief Executive’s presentation as incomplete and just mere aspirations.

Hontiveros said the President still needs a lot to do to be able to effectively serve the nation.

“Walang masyadong kongkreto pa eh. Siguro, the only hit the among all the misses, yung binanggit nila kanina na condonation ng utang ng agrarian reform beneficiaries. Pero marami pang kulang doon para maging totoo pa yung sinabi nila na supply chain,” Hontiveros pointed out.

Pimentel on the other hand finds the President’s employment report as unbelievable.

“Kung titingnan natin yung figure na ibinigay ni President sa employment natin, practically we have full employment eh. 96 percent plus, that is practically full employment. and I don’t believe it because, I could see unemployment all around,” Pimentel said.

But for Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, the President’s SONA message was complete and clear.

“I’m satisfied...I think yung bottomline na gustong ipahiwatig ng ating Pangulo is that this is business as usual and all we need is to work and work,” Villanueva said.

In consideration to the President’s list of requested bills, the Senate on Tuesday will hold a caucus to reexamine their pending measures and finalize their list of priority bills.

RELATED VIDEO