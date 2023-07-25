Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest to mark International Human Rights Day at the University Acenue in University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City on December 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Makabayan Bloc has asked the House Committee on Human Rights to investigate and possibly seek the repeal of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Law.

The progressive lawmakers claimed that the law has been used to file "trumped up charges" against some activists in the Southern Tagalog.



"Andito yung [ilan] sa mga kinasuhan under anti terror law. Nakita niyo naman po ang babata pa nila. Hindi rin naman sila mga prominenteng mga tao," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said in an interview.

In their resolution, the bloc said that on June 26, 2023, Karapatan Southern Tagalog received a subpoena for youth activist Kenneth Rementilla, coordinator of Anakbayan Southern Tagalog, and women and children rights defender Jasmin Yvette Rubia, secretary general of Mothers and Children for the Protection of Human Rights (MCPHR).

"The subpoena covers the allegations of violating Section 122 Of the Anti-Terrorism Act or providing material support to terrorists," Makabayan bloc said in the resolution.

Rubia said they hope the investigation pushes through.

"Hoping po namin for this investigation ay not only makatulong po sa aming case... but also mag-lead po ito pagbabasura mismo ng anti-terror act." Rubia said.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manul also refuted some of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s remarks during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

"Sinabi sa SONA kahapon na malakas daw ang rule of law sa ating bansa pero pinapatunayan ng kanyang Terror Council na wala talagang rule of law sa ating bansa," Manuel said.