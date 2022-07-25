MANILA — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday stressed on the need to provide Filipino students with better internet connectivity and devices to help them "participate fully in the digital community."

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos called for an end to "the horror stories that we've heard about the poor quality of education materials and supplies that are being given to our schools."

"Our children must always be equipped with the best that we can provide," he said, adding that the government would not be stingy or wasteful with education spending.

"I'm talking about materials that are necessary for effective teaching in this day and age. Children now need connectivity to the internet, they need devices to use, they need computers, educational tools so that they might participate fully in the digital community here and abroad," Marcos said.

In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to implement remote learning, but many families found this shift difficult, citing the lack of adequate internet connectivity and gadgets.

In his speech, Marcos also said the country "must do better" in international learning assessments, "especially when it comes to the so-called STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects."

"These skills, these knowledge are necessary for our young people to be able to compete in a highly technological and competitive world," he added.

In recent years, Filipino students showed poor performance in international rankings such as the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment, and the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study and Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics.

