18 passengers rescued from boat in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The Philippine Navy on Saturday rescued 18 people in the waters off Sulu whose boat encountered strong waves.

The boat "MB Bongarita" came from Barangay Kanaway in Parang, Sulu and was en route to Malamawi Island in Basilan when it encountered strong waves.

Naval Task Group-Sulu and 4th Marine Brigade Commander, Colonel Hernanie Songano said that he immediately dispatched a Navy vessel to respond to a report that there was a boat in distress.

All passengers were brought to the nearest hospital where they were given initial medical attention.

After proper documentation, rescued individuals were ferried back to Parang by Army Special Forces military truck.



- report from Liezel Lacastesantos